Spreading happiness even further

FNB Namibia launched the first ever happiness store in June 2016 and thus far Namibians have put a smile on more than 40 Namibian faces, by purchasing something for them.

A beaming Madri Frewer, Marketing Manager of FNB Namibia thanked all fellow Namibian who had so far supported the Happiness Store and made sure that less privileged Namibians received a small gift which has made the world of difference to them.

Madri: “It is one of the most gratifying experiences to see someone’s smile when he or she receives a blanket, a jacket or a school bag or a pair of shoes. We have therefore decided to enlarge our Happiness Store by also including any registered Namibian welfare organization. Individuals or companies are invited to nominate such welfare organizations which support the general wellbeing of Namibian society. As long as the welfare organization or charity is registered, you can nominate. We support child, animal, aged and development charities and all are welcome to be nominated. The top 10 will be listed and FNB will actively drive donations towards these organizations through the FNB Happiness Store.”

Madri explained the easy process and said that in order to nominate a welfare organization, individuals or organisations could simply log on to www.fnbhappinessstore.com.na,click on “Add a story” and complete the easy steps. Alternatively, they could also send an SMS or WhatsApp message to 081 344 3952 with the name of the welfare organization in order for the charity to get on to the list for the top 10. “In a time of need, the FNB Happiness Store will assist these welfare organizations to receive donations on a monthly basis whilst giving the donors a trusted platform where they can make a donation. Since its inception, the FNB Happiness store through its eCommerce platforms has created this trusted platform where the donor is kept up to date on his donation, and receives confirmation of the delivery of the gift. And that is what the FNB Happiness Store is – a platform for donors to participate in giving, but also for recipients receiving Happiness.”