The Waking Crew 2.0

Catch Jarret and Deon for their early morning antics: 06:00 - 09:00

The Coffee Break

Get that morning buzz you need, from 09:00 - 12:00

The Hard Drive

with Karlien, for your lunch time entertainment 12:00 - 15:00

The Headrush

End your busy day with Chops, 15:00 - 18:00

Contact Us

Address: #28 and 30 Simpson Street, Windhoek West, Namibia
Tel: (061) 242350
Fax: (061) 242322
Whatsapp: 0818856452
Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.


 
 

PMR Africa Award Winners
2 Diamond Arrow
5 Gold Arrow

 

Namibia Weather Network
Avani Windhoek Hotel & Casino
Vote Now Top 5
The Lions Club

Events

31 October: Albert Frost live!

19h30 for 20h00

N$ 140 @ www.eventstoday.com.na & AirtimeCity Kiosks

N$ 170 @ the Door

Warehouse Theatre Windhoek
Old Breweries, 48 Tal Street

Radiowave 96.7FM Survey

Please take 5 minutes to complete our short listener survey. 

Competitions

The Grove Mall of Namibia: Sparkling Good Shopping

This competition runs from 8 September- 22 October 2017 

An amount of N$ 350 or more needs to be spent at any shop in the mall to qualify to enter this competition

Competition Rules

News Flash - Entertainment News

Taylor Swift Drops New Single ‘Gorgeous’ And It's, Well, Gorgeous

It’s been nearly two months since Taylor Swift gave us the first taste of her upcoming album, “Reputation,” but it already feels longer than every excruciating minute she spent on screen in “Valentine’s Day.”

Chris Cornell, Dave Grohl Donate Items to Unique Addiction Recovery Fund

Rock LTD Collection, a series of custom watches made from musicians' used items, will benefit MusiCares charities.

Chris Cornell, Elton John, Dave Grohl, Iggy Pop and former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic are among the high-profile musicians who donated personal items used to create a unique line of timepieces, the Rock LTD Collection, The Hollywood Reporter notes. 

Ed Sheeran Injures Arm in Bicycle Accident, Divide Tour in Jeopardy

"I've had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows," singer says.

Ed Sheeran's Divide tour is in jeopardy after the singer injured his arm in a bicycle accident Monday morning in London.

Video of the Week - Sponsored by Radiowave 96.7 FM

Video of the Week

Week 44: Luca Stricagnoli - Gorillaz’s “Feel Good Inc.”