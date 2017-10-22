Events
31 October: Albert Frost live!
19h30 for 20h00
N$ 140 @ www.eventstoday.com.na & AirtimeCity Kiosks
N$ 170 @ the Door
Warehouse Theatre Windhoek
Old Breweries, 48 Tal Street
News Flash - Entertainment News
Taylor Swift Drops New Single ‘Gorgeous’ And It's, Well, Gorgeous
It's been nearly two months since Taylor Swift gave us the first taste of her upcoming album, "Reputation," but it already feels longer than every excruciating minute she spent on screen in "Valentine's Day."
Chris Cornell, Dave Grohl Donate Items to Unique Addiction Recovery Fund
Rock LTD Collection, a series of custom watches made from musicians' used items, will benefit MusiCares charities.
Chris Cornell, Elton John, Dave Grohl, Iggy Pop and former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic are among the high-profile musicians who donated personal items used to create a unique line of timepieces, the Rock LTD Collection, The Hollywood Reporter notes.
Ed Sheeran Injures Arm in Bicycle Accident, Divide Tour in Jeopardy
"I've had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows," singer says.
Ed Sheeran's Divide tour is in jeopardy after the singer injured his arm in a bicycle accident Monday morning in London.
Video of the Week
Week 44: Luca Stricagnoli - Gorillaz’s “Feel Good Inc.”