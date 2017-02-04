Today in Studio
26 January - Rocco De Villiers
Listen in to Christine doing a telephonic interview with South African pianist, Rocco de Villiers, on Thursday 26 January @ 12:45.
He is known for his flamboyant performing style, and will be performing at the Warehouse Theatre on the weekend.
News Flash - Broadcast News
IMF head visits CAR
The managing director of the International Monetary Fund is making her first visit to Central African Republic to encourage the global community to support a country whose infrastructure has been "shattered" by conflict.Read more...
South African passport most valuable in Africa
South Africa has the most valuable passport on the African Continent, while Germany takes the lead in the world with Singapore in second place.Read more...
Number of festive season accidents decreased while deaths rose
The National Road Safety Council of Namibia and stakeholders in the 2016/17 Festive Season Road Safety Campaign spent close to N$ 3 million in sensitising road users of the law.Read more...
Events
Windhoek Draught DTS Volleyball For All 2017
Date: 4th February 2017
Venue: DTS Sportsgrounds, Sean McBride Street, Olympia, Windhoek
Categories: 6-a-Side Mixed Teams Only.
Mixed teams must have 2 ladies on court at all times. Only 2 registered players per team allowed.
Registered players are regular volleyball players that were registered at the Namibian Volleyball Federation within the last 5 years.Read more...
25 February: Pick n Pay - Rock 'n RunRead more...
28 January: Kamikaze Inline Hockey Club - Open Day
The Kamikaze Inline Hockey Club is hosting an Open Day this coming Saturday (28 January 2017) at the DTS sportsgrounds, opposite the municipal swimming pool. Everybody who would like to try their skills on skates is welcome to come to the rink and have some fun from 10h00-12h00.
Competitions
Complete your yummy lunchbox with Ceres fruit juice
Ceres - In support of back to school Ceres are running a fun competition.
Send a photo & age via whatsapp to 081 885 6452 of your child/school child enjoying any flavour of the 200ml Ceres juice and win.
Win one of 8 Scooters & a Ceres hamper valued at N$ 800.
Sip It - Snap It - Send It
The competition entries run from the 16th January until 3rd February 2017.Read more...
News Flash - Entertainment News
Au revoir, Rene - Gorden Kaye dies at 75
Gorden Kaye, the actor who will be forever known as Allo Allo’s hapless cafe owner Rene Artois has died at the age of 75.
He appeared in all 84 episodes of David Croft and Jeremy Lloyd’s sitcom, which ran on BBC One from 1982 to 1992, as well as in a subsequent stage version.Read more...
Students join waiting list to study 'cultural icon' Kanye West at college
Students are clamouring to join a new university course studying the politics of Kanye West.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The Politics of Kanye West: Black Genius and Sonic Aesthetics is a new course which will connect issues of politics, race, gender, sexuality and culture via the rapper's work. The publication reports that the 75-place course is so oversubscribed that there is already a waiting list to get in.Read more...
Peoples Choice Awards
Ellen DeGeneres won three People's Choice Awards Wednesday night, bringing her lifetime total wins to 20, the most of any person in People's Choice history.
Here's the complete list of winners from Wednesday's broadcast:Read more...
Video of the Week
Week 04: John Mayer & Keith Urban Crossroads 2010 - Full Concert
