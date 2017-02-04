News Flash - Broadcast News
French government hoping to boost 'home care' employment
The French government has launched a campaign to boost recruitment to home help for the elderly, predicting that there will be 300,000 jobs in the "silver economy" by 2030.Read more...
Hostage drama at Istanbul hospital
An armed man has locked himself into a room at a psychiatric hospital in Istanbul, Turkish media report.Read more...
Moody's warns South Africa of possible downgrade
Moody’s warned on Wednesday that political infighting could result in a downgrade of South Africa’s sovereign rating.Read more...
Events
Windhoek Draught DTS Volleyball For All 2017
Date: 4th February 2017
Venue: DTS Sportsgrounds, Sean McBride Street, Olympia, Windhoek
Categories: 6-a-Side Mixed Teams Only.
Mixed teams must have 2 ladies on court at all times. Only 2 registered players per team allowed.
Registered players are regular volleyball players that were registered at the Namibian Volleyball Federation within the last 5 years.Read more...
25 February: Pick n Pay - Rock 'n Run
Do you want to win a pair of tickets?
Send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. mentioning ALL live acts that you can see at the Pick 'n Pay Rock 'n Run 2017 - proudly powered by Radiowave 96.7FMRead more...
Competitions
Complete your yummy lunchbox with Ceres fruit juice
Ceres - In support of back to school Ceres are running a fun competition.
Send a photo & age via whatsapp to 081 885 6452 of your child/school child enjoying any flavour of the 200ml Ceres juice and win.
Win one of 8 Scooters & a Ceres hamper valued at N$ 800.
Sip It - Snap It - Send It
The competition entries run from the 16th January until 3rd February 2017.Read more...
Competition Rules
Standard Competition Rules:
News Flash - Entertainment News
Screen Actors Guild Awards: Winners
Here's the complete list of winners from Sunday night's Screen Actors Guild Awards:
Theatrical Motion Pictures
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Denzel Washington as Troy Maxson – Fences (Paramount Pictures)Read more...
John Mayer's Top-Selling 'Wave One' Finishes Number Two
The Weeknd's 'Starboy' spends fifth non-consecutive week in top spot thanks to streaming equivalent albums.
John Mayer's The Search for Everything: Wave One, the singer's new four-song EP and precursor to his upcoming LP The Search for Everything, debuted at Number Two on the Billboard 200.Read more...
Paris Jackson: Life After Neverland
In her first-ever in-depth interview, Michael Jackson's daughter discusses her father's pain and finding peace after addiction and heartache
Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson is staring at a famous corpse. "That's Marilyn Monroe," she whispers, facing a wall covered with gruesome autopsy photos. "And that's JFK. You can't even find these online." On a Thursday afternoon in late November, Paris is making her way through the Museum of Death, a cramped maze of formaldehyde-scented horrors on Hollywood Boulevard.Read more...
Video of the Week
Week 05: Prince, Tom Petty, Steve Winwood, Jeff Lynne and others -- "While My Guitar Gently Weeps"
Radiowave's Monthly Newsletter
December 2016
December is upon us and it's going to be one for our Namibian books. We've given you a few ideas what you can do for this festive season at home or away. Be safe and we'll see you in 2017.
December 2016 Newsletter (click to download)