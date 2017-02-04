News Flash - Broadcast News
UK Defence Secretary says Russia is waging 'cyber war'
Russian hacking is being used to undermine democracy and destabilize the West and NATO, U.K. Defence Secretary Michael Fallon has warned.Read more...
Somalia facing a “very real risk” of famine
Somalia is facing a “very real risk” of famine, with more than 6 million people, half its population, facing acute food insecurity in the country, three UN agencies have warned.Read more...
Bank of China closes Gupta-linked accounts
According to Business Day, the Bank of China has become the latest financial institution to be drawn into the controversy surrounding the closure of bank accounts belonging to companies linked to the Gupta family.Read more...
Events
Windhoek Draught DTS Volleyball For All 2017
Date: 4th February 2017
Venue: DTS Sportsgrounds, Sean McBride Street, Olympia, Windhoek
Categories: 6-a-Side Mixed Teams Only.
Mixed teams must have 2 ladies on court at all times. Only 2 registered players per team allowed.
Registered players are regular volleyball players that were registered at the Namibian Volleyball Federation within the last 5 years.Read more...
25 February: Pick n Pay - Rock 'n Run
Do you want to win a pair of tickets?
Send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. mentioning ALL live acts that you can see at the Pick 'n Pay Rock 'n Run 2017 - proudly powered by Radiowave 96.7FMRead more...
Competitions
Complete your yummy lunchbox with Ceres fruit juice
Ceres - In support of back to school Ceres are running a fun competition.
Send a photo & age via whatsapp to 081 885 6452 of your child/school child enjoying any flavour of the 200ml Ceres juice and win.
Win one of 8 Scooters & a Ceres hamper valued at N$ 800.
Sip It - Snap It - Send It
The competition entries run from the 16th January until 3rd February 2017.Read more...
News Flash - Entertainment News
Baby Boy...And Girl? Beyonc? Announces She's Pregnant with Twins
Congratulations seem to be in order for Beyoncé: she's apparently pregnant with twins.
The Grammy-winning superstar posted a new picture on her Instagram account showing her holding her bare tummy, and she clearly has a baby bump. She's wearing a burgundy bra, blue silky panties and a green veil, and she's posing in front of an elaborate floral arrangement.Read more...
Grammys 2017: Daft Punk Performing With the Weeknd
Daft Punk’s first live performance since the 2014 Grammys.
Daft Punk and the Weeknd will perform together at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy announced today. Daft Punk never toured behind their last album, 2013’s Grammy-dominating Random Access Memories, so this will be Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo’s first live performance since their appearance at the 2014 Grammys.Read more...
Screen Actors Guild Awards: Winners
Here's the complete list of winners from Sunday night's Screen Actors Guild Awards:
Theatrical Motion Pictures
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Denzel Washington as Troy Maxson – Fences (Paramount Pictures)Read more...
Video of the Week
Week 05: Prince, Tom Petty, Steve Winwood, Jeff Lynne and others -- "While My Guitar Gently Weeps"
Radiowave's Monthly Newsletter
February 2017
The new year has started in full force - see what we've been up to in January!
