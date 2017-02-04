The Waking Crew 2.0

Catch Jarret and Deon for their early morning antics: 06:00 - 09:00

Read More

The Coffee Break

Get that morning buzz you need, from 09:00 - 12:00

Read More

The Hard Drive

with Christine, for your lunch time entertainment 12:00 - 15:00

Read More

The Headrush

End your busy day with Chops, 15:00 - 18:00

Read More

Contact Us

Please contact us at the following:

Address: #28 and 30 Simpson Street, Windhoek West, Namibia
Tel: (061) 242350
Fax: (061) 242322
Whatsapp: 0818856452

Twitter
Facebook
 

PMR Africa Award Winners
2 Diamond Arrow 
5 Gold Arrow
videonews-banner.jpg

 

Vote Now Top 5
West Coast Safety Initiative
SAIF
Namibia Weather Network
Surf & Turf
The Lions Club

Radiowave Listener Survey

Please take 5 minutes to take our listener survey! 

News Flash - Broadcast News

Namib Mills announces price decreases

Namib Mills has announced a price decrease on most of the company’s product categories except for sugar, effective 7 February 2017. 

Read more...

Al-Shabab claims to have killed 57 Kenyan soldiers

Somalia's al-Shabab group says its fighters killed dozens of Kenyan troops when they attacked a remote military base in the country's south, while Kenya's army dismissed the report and said "scores" of fighters were killed. 

Read more...

SA fuel prices will not increase by as much as expected

South African fuel prices will increase in February but not as much as expected, following the rand's comeback against the US dollar in late January. 

Read more...

Events

Windhoek Draught DTS Volleyball For All 2017

Date: 4th February 2017

Venue:  DTS Sportsgrounds, Sean McBride Street, Olympia, Windhoek

Categories: 6-a-Side Mixed Teams Only.

Mixed teams must have 2 ladies on court at all times. Only 2 registered players per team allowed.

Registered players are regular volleyball players that were registered at the Namibian Volleyball Federation within the last 5 years.

Read more...

25 February: Pick n Pay - Rock 'n Run

Read more...

Competitions

Complete your yummy lunchbox with Ceres fruit juice

Ceres - In support of back to school Ceres are running a fun competition.

Send a photo & age via whatsapp to 081 885 6452 of your child/school child enjoying any flavour of the 200ml Ceres juice and win.

Win one of 8 Scooters & a Ceres hamper valued at N$ 800.

Sip It - Snap It - Send It

The competition entries run from the 16th January until 3rd February 2017.

Read more...

Competition Rules

Standard Competition Rules:

Please be informed that Competition-specific rules will be available on each respective competition page.

Read more...

News Flash - Entertainment News

TV Icon Mary Tyler Moore Dead At 80

TV icon Mary Tyler Moore died on Wednesday after being hospitalized in Connecticut, her rep confirmed to The Huffington Post. She was 80. 

“Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine. 

Read more...

Au revoir, Rene - Gorden Kaye dies at 75

Gorden Kaye, the actor who will be forever known as Allo Allo’s hapless cafe owner Rene Artois has died at the age of 75.

He appeared in all 84 episodes of David Croft and Jeremy Lloyd’s sitcom, which ran on  BBC One from 1982 to 1992, as well as in a subsequent stage version.

Read more...

Students join waiting list to study 'cultural icon' Kanye West at college

Students are clamouring to join a new university course studying the politics of Kanye West.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The Politics of Kanye West: Black Genius and Sonic Aesthetics is a new course which will connect issues of politics, race, gender, sexuality and culture via the rapper's work. The publication reports that the 75-place course is so oversubscribed that there is already a waiting list to get in.

Read more...
Video of the Week - Sponsored by Radiowave 96.7 FM

Video of the Week

Week 04: John Mayer & Keith Urban Crossroads 2010 - Full Concert

Fast Fabulous Feasts - Updated every Wednesday

Lemon Chicken & Asparagus Foil Packs

Radiowave's Monthly Newsletter

December 2016

December is upon us and it's going to be one for our Namibian books. We've given you a few ideas what you can do for this festive season at home or away. Be safe and we'll see you in 2017.

December 2016 Newsletter (click to download)

 

 