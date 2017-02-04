News Flash - Broadcast News
Namib Mills announces price decreases
Namib Mills has announced a price decrease on most of the company’s product categories except for sugar, effective 7 February 2017.Read more...
Al-Shabab claims to have killed 57 Kenyan soldiers
Somalia's al-Shabab group says its fighters killed dozens of Kenyan troops when they attacked a remote military base in the country's south, while Kenya's army dismissed the report and said "scores" of fighters were killed.Read more...
SA fuel prices will not increase by as much as expected
South African fuel prices will increase in February but not as much as expected, following the rand's comeback against the US dollar in late January.Read more...
Events
Windhoek Draught DTS Volleyball For All 2017
Date: 4th February 2017
Venue: DTS Sportsgrounds, Sean McBride Street, Olympia, Windhoek
Categories: 6-a-Side Mixed Teams Only.
Mixed teams must have 2 ladies on court at all times. Only 2 registered players per team allowed.
Registered players are regular volleyball players that were registered at the Namibian Volleyball Federation within the last 5 years.Read more...
25 February: Pick n Pay - Rock 'n RunRead more...
Competitions
Complete your yummy lunchbox with Ceres fruit juice
Ceres - In support of back to school Ceres are running a fun competition.
Send a photo & age via whatsapp to 081 885 6452 of your child/school child enjoying any flavour of the 200ml Ceres juice and win.
Win one of 8 Scooters & a Ceres hamper valued at N$ 800.
Sip It - Snap It - Send It
The competition entries run from the 16th January until 3rd February 2017.Read more...
Competition Rules
Standard Competition Rules:
News Flash - Entertainment News
TV Icon Mary Tyler Moore Dead At 80
TV icon Mary Tyler Moore died on Wednesday after being hospitalized in Connecticut, her rep confirmed to The Huffington Post. She was 80.
“Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine.Read more...
Au revoir, Rene - Gorden Kaye dies at 75
Gorden Kaye, the actor who will be forever known as Allo Allo’s hapless cafe owner Rene Artois has died at the age of 75.
He appeared in all 84 episodes of David Croft and Jeremy Lloyd’s sitcom, which ran on BBC One from 1982 to 1992, as well as in a subsequent stage version.Read more...
Students join waiting list to study 'cultural icon' Kanye West at college
Students are clamouring to join a new university course studying the politics of Kanye West.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The Politics of Kanye West: Black Genius and Sonic Aesthetics is a new course which will connect issues of politics, race, gender, sexuality and culture via the rapper's work. The publication reports that the 75-place course is so oversubscribed that there is already a waiting list to get in.Read more...
Video of the Week
Week 04: John Mayer & Keith Urban Crossroads 2010 - Full Concert
Radiowave's Monthly Newsletter
