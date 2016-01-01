The Radiowave Legends of Music
A legend is described as a an extremely famous or notorious person and the world of music is full of them. During the next 3 hours we'll take a look at some music legends that changed , influenced and made life better with their talent. THIS IS The Radiowave LegendsOf Music.
Some of the artists / bands that will be featured during the 3 hour show include Michael Jackson , The Who , Queen , Freddie Mercury , Janis Joplin , Tracy Chapman , Pink Floyd , Stevie Wonder and Prince. During the 3 hours we'll bring you good music , entertaining information & fun facts.
News Flash - Broadcast News
Wayde Van Niekerk Pops The Question
Olympic hero Wayde van Niekerk has popped the question to his girlfriend Chesney Campbell and the pair is engaged.Read more...
Obama Sanctions Russia For Election Meddling
President Barack Obama has ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats and sanctioned Russian intelligence officials who Washington believes were involved in hacking US political groups in the 2016 presidential election.Read more...
A Teenager Is A Suspect In A Police Officer’s Murder
Three of the five suspects in the murder of Malmesbury Warrant Officer Deon Dumas, including a teenager, will remain behind bars until next week when the case resumes in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court on the West Coast.Read more...
News Flash - Entertainment News
Carrie Fisher passes away at age 60
Carrie Fisher, who will forever be known for playing Princess Leia Organa in the original Star Wars trilogy, and General Leia Organa in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, has died. She was 60. Fisher suffered a heart attack on an airplane from London to L.A. on Friday, December 23 and was rushed off the plane by paramedics.Read more...
Carrie Fisher In ‘Stable Condition’ After Medical Emergency On Airplane
Carrie Fisher is in stable condition after suffering a cardiac event aboard a weekend flight from London to Los Angeles, her mother Debbie Reynolds said Sunday.
"Carrie is in stable condition," Reynolds tweeted. "If there is a change, we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes."Read more...
George Michael: Pop superstar dies at 53
Singer George Michael has died at his home at the age of 53.
The star, who launched his career with Wham! in the 1980s and had huge success as a solo performer, "passed away peacefully" on Christmas Day in Goring, Oxfordshire, his publicist said.
His manager, Michael Lippman, said he had died of heart failure.Read more...
Radiowave's Monthly Newsletter
December 2016
December is upon us and it's going to be one for our Namibian books. We've given you a few ideas what you can do for this festive season at home or away. Be safe and we'll see you in 2017.
December 2016 Newsletter (click to download)