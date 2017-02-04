The Radiowave Legends of Music
Back by popular demand:
The Legends of Music will re-air this Sunday, 22nd January at 9am.
A legend is described as a an extremely famous or notorious person and the world of music is full of them. During the next 3 hours we'll take a look at some music legends that changed , influenced and made life better with their talent. THIS IS The Radiowave LegendsOf Music.
Some of the artists / bands that will be featured during the 3 hour show include Michael Jackson , The Who , Queen , Freddie Mercury , Janis Joplin , Tracy Chapman , Pink Floyd , Stevie Wonder and Prince. During the 3 hours we'll bring you good music , entertaining information & fun facts.
News Flash - Broadcast News
Boko Haram attack camp bombed by government
Witnesses say Boko Haram extremists have attacked a refugee camp in northeast Nigeria just days after Nigeria's air force bombed it.Read more...
Two South African startups vying for Mozilla prize
Two South African tech startups have been selected as semifinalists in the Equal Rating Innovation Challenge powered by Mozilla, the developers of the Firefox internet browser.Read more...
Namcol to introduce block tuition
The Namibian College for Open Learning will this year introduce ‘block tuition’ on a pilot basis to replace face-to-face mode of instruction at some centres.Read more...
Events
Windhoek Draught DTS Volleyball For All 2017
Date: 4th February 2017
Venue: DTS Sportsgrounds, Sean McBride Street, Olympia, Windhoek
Categories: 6-a-Side Mixed Teams Only.
Mixed teams must have 2 ladies on court at all times. Only 2 registered players per team allowed.
Registered players are regular volleyball players that were registered at the Namibian Volleyball Federation within the last 5 years.Read more...
25 February: Pick n Pay - Rock 'n RunRead more...
Competitions
Complete your yummy lunchbox with Ceres fruit juice
Ceres - In support of back to school Ceres are running a fun competition.
Send a photo & age via whatsapp to 081 885 6452 of your child/school child enjoying any flavour of the 200ml Ceres juice and win.
Win one of 8 Scooters & a Ceres hamper valued at N$ 800.
Sip It - Snap It - Send It
The competition entries run from the 16th January until 3rd February 2017.Read more...
News Flash - Entertainment News
Peoples Choice Awards
Ellen DeGeneres won three People's Choice Awards Wednesday night, bringing her lifetime total wins to 20, the most of any person in People's Choice history.
Here's the complete list of winners from Wednesday's broadcast:Read more...
George Michael's cousin: 'He died of accidental drugs overdose'
George Michael's cousin suspects the singer died from an accidental drugs overdose.
The former Wham! frontman passed away on 25 December (16) at his home in Oxfordshire, England at the age of 53. A postmortem examination proved "inconclusive" and further tests are being carried out.Read more...
Despite 'Famous' friendship, Trump team hasn't asked Kanye to perform
Tom Barrack, President-elect Donald Trump's longtime friend and the chair of his Presidential Inaugural Committee, said that the team has not asked rapper Kanye West to perform at the inauguration -- despite having had a high-profile meeting with Trump last month.
"We haven't asked him," he told CNN's Erin Burnett on "OutFront."Read more...
Video of the Week
Week 03: Vaughn Ahrens – Heathens (Twenty Øne Piløts cover)
Radiowave's Monthly Newsletter
December 2016
December is upon us and it's going to be one for our Namibian books. We've given you a few ideas what you can do for this festive season at home or away. Be safe and we'll see you in 2017.
December 2016 Newsletter (click to download)