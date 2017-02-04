The Radiowave Legends of Music
Back by popular demand:
The Legends of Music will re-air this Sunday, 22nd January at 9am.
A legend is described as a an extremely famous or notorious person and the world of music is full of them. During the next 3 hours we'll take a look at some music legends that changed , influenced and made life better with their talent. THIS IS The Radiowave LegendsOf Music.
Some of the artists / bands that will be featured during the 3 hour show include Michael Jackson , The Who , Queen , Freddie Mercury , Janis Joplin , Tracy Chapman , Pink Floyd , Stevie Wonder and Prince. During the 3 hours we'll bring you good music , entertaining information & fun facts.
Trump highlights Merkels 'one catastrophic mistake'
US President-elect Donald Trump has said German Chancellor Angela Merkel made "one very catastrophic mistake" by admitting more than 1m migrants.Read more...
Thousands fleeing Gambia
Anxiety has gripped Gambia ahead of Thursday when President Yahya Jammeh must hand over power to rival Adama Barrow after the December 1 election.Read more...
Women and girls still worse off says Oxfam
Women and girls remain the lowest-paid workers under “the most precarious conditions”. This, TMG Digital says, is according to Oxfam SA's report titled “An Economy for the 99%”‚ which was released in Johannesburg on Monday.Read more...
Windhoek Draught DTS Volleyball For All 2017
Date: 4th February 2017
Venue: DTS Sportsgrounds, Sean McBride Street, Olympia, Windhoek
Categories: 6-a-Side Mixed Teams Only.
Mixed teams must have 2 ladies on court at all times. Only 2 registered players per team allowed.
Registered players are regular volleyball players that were registered at the Namibian Volleyball Federation within the last 5 years.Read more...
25 February: Pick n Pay - Rock 'n RunRead more...
Complete your yummy lunchbox with Ceres fruit juice
Ceres - In support of back to school Ceres are running a fun competition.
Send a photo via whatsapp to 081 885 6452 of your child/school child enjoying any flavour of the 200ml Ceres juice and win.
Win one of 8 Scooters & a Ceres hamper valued at N$ 800.
Sip It - Snap It - Send It
The competition entries run from the 16th January until 3rd February 2017.Read more...
Deadpool Is Among the 10 PGA Nominees for Best Picture, Making It a Legitimate Oscar Contender
The apparently robust campaign for Deadpool to emerge as an Oscar player scored another victory as the Producers Guild of America named the film among its top 10 of the year. The guild, which crosses over significantly in membership with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, tends to be one of the better Oscar predictorsRead more...
Peter Dinklage in Early Talks for 'Avengers: Infinity War'
The 'Game of Thrones' star may be joining the Marvel Universe.
Peter Dinklage may be going from the Seven Kingdoms to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The Game of Thrones star is in early talks to join Avengers: Infinity War, Heat Vision has confirmed.Read more...
Meet Grace VanderWaal: Pop Prodigy on the Edge of 13
Is latest 'America's Got Talent' winner the next Taylor Swift?
Two years ago, Grace VanderWaal was your average small-town child prodigy, learning the ukulele and the sax, writing her own songs, and performing covers of Twenty One Pilots tunes at open-mic nights near her hometown of Suffern, New York. But early last year, her mom entered her in the TV competition show America's Got Talent – without telling her first.Read more...
Week 03: Vaughn Ahrens – Heathens (Twenty Øne Piløts cover)
December 2016
December is upon us and it's going to be one for our Namibian books. We've given you a few ideas what you can do for this festive season at home or away. Be safe and we'll see you in 2017.
