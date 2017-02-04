Namib Mills has announced a price decrease on most of the company’s product categories except for sugar, effective 7 February 2017.

Somalia's al-Shabab group says its fighters killed dozens of Kenyan troops when they attacked a remote military base in the country's south, while Kenya's army dismissed the report and said "scores" of fighters were killed.

South African fuel prices will increase in February but not as much as expected, following the rand's comeback against the US dollar in late January.