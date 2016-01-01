News Flash - Broadcast News
Government Looking At Improving Wool Industry
Government is seeking to improve the sale of raw wool from livestock farmers to local processors and in South Africa by adding value to the product.Read more...
Video Emerges Of Florida Airport Gunman Opening Fire
Calm has been restored on the streets of the main cities of the Ivory Coast following two-days of unrest in the wake of a mutiny by Ivorian troops over bonuses and working conditions.Read more...
Inquiry Into The SABC Board Delayed For A Few Days
Former SABC board chairperson Ben Ngubane has asked the committee looking into the SABC board’s fitness to hold office more time to prepare for the hearing.Read more...
News Flash - Entertainment News
Ed Sheeran's 'Castle on the Hill,' 'Shape of You'
Ed Sheeran is back with two new songs, "Castle on the Hill" and "Shape of You." After a yearlong hiatus from social media, he took to Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat to tease the songs before releasing them around midnight on Friday morning.
On Sheeran's "Shape of You," which he cowrote with Johnny McDaid and Steve Mac, he sings over a Marimba-fueled percussive sway about a budding romance.Read more...
Report: "More Music Is Being Listened to by More People Than Ever Before"
U.S. music consumption tracker BuzzAngle Music released a detailed report on listening habits in 2016.
BuzzAngle Music released a 67-page PDF report on the state of music consumption in the United States in 2016, and the findings can be boiled down to a single sentence found on page 1: "More music is being listened to by more people than ever before."Read more...
2017's most anticipated new music: Drake, U2, and more
When it came to music, 2016 didn’t disappoint.
David Bowie’s final LP, Blackstar, got things going last January, and the tunes just continued courtesy of Kanye West (The Life of Pablo), Beyonce (Lemonade), Drake (Views), Lady Gaga (Joanne), Sting (57th and 9th) and Kings of Leon (WALLS).Read more...
