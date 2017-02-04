Russian hacking is being used to undermine democracy and destabilize the West and NATO, U.K. Defence Secretary Michael Fallon has warned.

Somalia is facing a “very real risk” of famine, with more than 6 million people, half its population, facing acute food insecurity in the country, three UN agencies have warned.

According to Business Day, the Bank of China has become the latest financial institution to be drawn into the controversy surrounding the closure of bank accounts belonging to companies linked to the Gupta family.